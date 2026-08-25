Fire breaks out at key Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. A fire broke out at the Atyrau Refinery in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region, the Atyrau Refinery company said.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Atyrau Refinery.

"At 12:35 p.m. on August 25, a fire broke out at a closed-type mechanical wastewater treatment sedimentation tank. No work was being carried out at the facility at the time of the incident. Oil sludge inside the sedimentation tank is burning. Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire are ongoing," the Atyrau Refinery said in a statement.

According to the company, no injuries have been reported, while the refinery continues to operate normally.

The Atyrau Refinery is one of Kazakhstan’s three major oil refineries. Commissioned in 1945, it is 99% owned by KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company.

The refinery has a designed annual processing capacity of 5.5 million metric tons, with a refining depth of up to 88.8%.

It produces more than 30 types of petroleum products, including hydrocarbon and liquefied gases, K4 and K5-class gasoline and diesel fuel, jet fuel, vacuum gas oil, fuel oil, petroleum coke, and technical sulfur.