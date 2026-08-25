Kazakhstan approves standard for digitalization, AI in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kazakhstan has approved a professional standard for "Digitalization and Application of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to the Ministry, the document was developed in accordance with Kazakhstan's Law "On Professional Qualifications" and is aimed at establishing modern professional requirements for the digital transformation of the energy sector.

"The standard was developed as part of the 2026 plan for developing and updating professional standards, with 2026 declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan", the ministry said.

The document introduces several new professions, including a smart grid designer, an engineer for the development and implementation of artificial intelligence in power systems, and an energy grid cybersecurity specialist.

These professions were developed based on Kazakhstan's Atlas of New Professions and Competencies and will be used in designing educational programs and training personnel for the energy sector.

The professional standard applies to the electricity and heat power sectors and covers activities related to the implementation and operation of digital technologies, automation systems, data analysis and AI-based solutions.

In particular, it covers the production, transmission, storage, distribution and consumption of electricity and heat.

The standard provides for the use of digital tools, including automated process control systems, dispatch and technological control systems, Smart Grid technologies, digital data and resources, as well as AI-based solutions.

It also establishes unified requirements for the knowledge, skills and competencies of specialists working with digital technologies in the energy sector.

The implementation of the standard is expected to update professional qualifications in line with the sector's digital transformation, raise competency requirements, and create conditions for training specialists capable of effectively applying AI and data analytics in the energy sector.

Following its official publication, the document will be available on the Ministry of Energy's website and the digital platform of Kazakhstan's National Qualifications System.