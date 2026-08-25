Uzbekistan pitches new investment project for land restoration at COP17

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan presented a series of initiatives aimed at attracting new investment for land restoration, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture at the UN Convention to Combat Desertification’s COP17, highlighting projects designed to turn successful environmental investments into scalable, finance-ready programs.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following a side event titled “From Investment to Impact” at the Uzbekistan National Pavilion.

The event brought together Aziz Abdukhakimov, presidential adviser on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change; ICBA Director General Tarifa Alzaabi; Green University Rector Bakhtiyor Pulatov; and ICBA CAC postdoctoral researcher Marguba Rejapova.

Abdukhakimov highlighted Uzbekistan’s experience in Karakalpakstan, where a $5.1 million grant from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development supported a project to develop climate-resilient agricultural systems on degraded land in 2023.

The project established three demonstration sites, tested climate-resilient crops, and developed approaches to soil, water and agricultural management.

“Today, the task is not only to assess the results of initial investments, but to institutionalize successful solutions, scale them up and attract the next generation of investment,” Abdukhakimov said.

The program expanded in 2025-2026 to reach 4,144 additional farmers across all 15 districts of Karakalpakstan, while more than 20.9 tons of quality seeds were produced and distributed.

Participants also presented a proposal to establish the Central Asian Center for Biosaline Agriculture and Climate Resilience (CABACRH) at Green University. The center would combine field projects, laboratory research, workforce training and the practical application of climate-resilient technologies.

A planned $5 million spirulina research laboratory would focus on microalgae, water resources and salinity while also providing training facilities for students, researchers and farmers.

Another proposal calls for establishing a Drylands Project Lab at Green University to develop investment-ready land restoration projects. The lab would prepare projects using baseline data, budgets, environmental and social safeguards, key performance indicators and potential financing sources.

The first international cohort is proposed for 2027, involving specialists from Central Asia, Mongolia and other dryland regions.

Participants also discussed developing a regional standard for land restoration quality and a monitoring, reporting and verification system to measure not only restored land area but also vegetation recovery, soil health, water balance, productivity and socioeconomic outcomes.

The initiatives are intended to help Uzbekistan build a pipeline of bankable environmental projects that could attract financing from international financial institutions, climate funds, bilateral partners and private investors.