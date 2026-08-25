President of Ukraine expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his sincere congratulations on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

President of Ukraine made the post about it on his X social media account.

"Thank you, President Ilham Aliyev, for your warm congratulations on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence. Azerbaijan’s position on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has always been firm and therefore always much appreciated. Together, we keep building on our time-tested economic cooperation, breaking new ground in energy and security, and lending a helping hand to each other when needed. I am convinced that the friendship, mutual respect, and strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen," the post reads.