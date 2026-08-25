Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for foreigners arriving for Formula 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order simplifying visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to Azerbaijan for the Formula 1 race to be held in Baku in 2026.

The information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the order, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the 2026 Formula 1 race who present any of the documents listed below will be eligible to obtain visas at Azerbaijan’s international airports from August 25 through September 30, 2026.

Any one of the following documents will serve as a basis for visa issuance:

An accreditation card or other document confirming accreditation in accordance with the relevant rules of Formula One Management Limited, the international organizer of Formula 1 races, and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA);

An accreditation card confirming accreditation with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company;

A ticket to the 2026 Formula 1 race in Baku, including an electronic ticket, or a document confirming the purchase of a ticket.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is tasked with informing Formula One Management Limited, the FIA, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and relevant authorities of foreign countries about the simplified visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the 2026 Formula 1 race in Baku.

The ministry is also tasked with ensuring that information on the simplified visa procedures, as well as the possibility for foreigners and stateless persons to obtain electronic visas through the ASAN Visa system, is published on the ministry’s websites and the websites of Azerbaijani embassies and consulates abroad.

The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan is tasked with informing airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan about the simplified visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in the country in connection with the 2026 Formula 1 race in Baku.