Uzbekistan, South Korea deepen business ties at Tashkent Forum

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistany of

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan intends to expand its trade and investment ties with South Korea, with a particular focus on ways to increase exports to the South Korean market and launch new joint projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following the Uzbekistan–Korea Business Forum and B2B meetings held in Tashkent on August 24.

According to the information, the meeting was organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) in cooperation with the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA).

The Ministry notes that the event brought together Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov, KOIMA Chairperson Yun Young-mi, South Korean Ambassador to Uzbekistan Won Do Yeon, and about 100 business representatives from both countries.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached nearly $2 billion in 2025, while cumulative Korean investment in Uzbekistan exceeded $8 billion. More than 600 companies with Korean capital currently operate in Uzbekistan.

The forum focused on expanding bilateral trade, increasing exports of Uzbek products to South Korea, developing new business partnerships and advancing joint investment projects.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in agriculture, industry, energy, logistics and telecommunications, as the two sides explored opportunities to deepen private-sector ties and create new commercial channels.

The B2B meetings provided Uzbek and Korean companies with an opportunity to discuss specific export and investment opportunities, including potential partnerships and joint projects.

The growing business engagement comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand access to foreign markets and attract investment into higher-value industries, while South Korean companies are strengthening their presence in Uzbekistan’s industrial and technology sectors.

The forum is expected to support further direct contacts between businesses and help translate bilateral economic ties into concrete trade and investment projects.