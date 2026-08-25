Kazakhstan’s Karaganda expands agricultural storage infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Two new agricultural storage facilities with a combined capacity of 10,000 tons are planned to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region in 2026-2027.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Ministry, the projects are part of measures to develop agricultural storage infrastructure, expand irrigated farmland and support investment activity in the agricultural sector.

The new facilities are expected to reduce seasonal losses, preserve harvested crops and ensure more stable supplies of vegetables to the domestic market throughout the year.

The region currently has 50 potato storage facilities with a total capacity of 112,000 tons, as well as 35 grain storage facilities with a combined capacity of 47,650 tons.

Among the new projects, Dostyk-2009 LLP is completing construction of a vegetable storage facility with a capacity of 6,000 tons, which is scheduled to be commissioned this year. The Yubileinoye farm is constructing a potato storage facility with a capacity of 4,000 tons, with commissioning planned for 2027.

The development of storage infrastructure is accompanied by efforts to expand agricultural production and introduce modern farming technologies.

The Shygys farm in the Karaganda rural district, which grows potatoes, wheat and barley, plans to install a new irrigation system to improve water use efficiency, expand irrigated farmland and increase crop yields.

"We intend to continue participating in the subsidy program to expand irrigated areas and improve production efficiency. Government support enables us to implement such projects, modernize the farm, introduce modern technologies, and increase output. This is particularly important for increasing yields," Shygys farm head Shamil Osin said.