Azerbaijan joins First Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum in Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan is represented at the “First Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum.”

This was announced by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, Vusal Khalilov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, was one of the speakers at the “First Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum,” held in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During his remarks at the panel discussion titled “Cross-Border Regulation—Artificial Intelligence and Tokenization,” Vusal Khalilov shared his views on the new opportunities and challenges posed by rapidly developing technologies in the financial sector, the adaptation of regulatory approaches to modern technological trends, and the impact of artificial intelligence and tokenization on the future of financial services.

He provided information on initiatives being implemented by the Central Bank to promote financial technologies in Azerbaijan, expand digital financial services, and integrate innovations into the financial sector.

Meanwhile, the Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum is an international platform focused on strengthening cooperation in finance, financial technologies, and digital innovation among countries along the modern Silk Road. It brings together representatives of governments, financial institutions, technology companies, investors, and business communities. Discussions typically center on digital finance, fintech development, investment, banking technologies, and cross-border financial cooperation. The forum also provides opportunities to establish business partnerships and explore new investment and technology projects.