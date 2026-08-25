Tajikistan, WHO discuss prospects for further cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Tajikistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) have discussed prospects for further cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed on August 24, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and newly appointed WHO Representative in Tajikistan Dr. Jiangrong Qiao.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the presentation of copies of the credentials.

“During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the World Health Organization were discussed, and an exchange of views was held on issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the WHO cooperate on a range of public health issues, including strengthening the national healthcare system, disease prevention and control, immunization, maternal and child health, and emergency preparedness.

The WHO provides technical assistance and supports the country in implementing national health priorities and international health standards.