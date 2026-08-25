Uzbekistan marks its 35th Independence anniversary with 163 new projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. As part of the celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of independence, Uzbekistan has commissioned 72 major industrial and service facilities, as well as 91 social infrastructure projects across the country.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the statement, Mirziyoyev took part in a ceremony marking the commissioning of new facilities and stated that over the past decade, Uzbekistan has laid the foundation for what he called a new era of national development.

Furthermore, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that investment, industrial diversification, and job creation are key factors in the country’s economic transformation.

“The last 10 years will forever be written into the history of our country as a period of laying the foundation for a new era of revival — the Third Renaissance,” Mirziyoyev said.

According to the president, Uzbekistan’s economy has grown more than 2.5 times over the past decade, while the country has attracted $160 billion in foreign investment and commissioned 2,163 major industrial facilities worth a combined $76 billion. Nearly 6 million permanent jobs have been created during the period.

Mirziyoyev stated that the country was moving away from an economy dependent on raw-material exports toward one focused on deeper processing and higher-value products.

“We are moving from a country oriented toward exporting raw materials to an economy capable of bringing finished products to global markets through deep-processing value chains,” he said.

The projects commissioned Tuesday have a combined value of nearly 50 trillion soums (about $4.2 billion) and are expected to create 15,000 jobs and generate an additional 1 trillion soums (around $84.9 million) in annual budget revenues.

The new facilities span energy, agriculture, food processing, metallurgy, automotive manufacturing, electrical equipment, construction materials, mining and textiles.

Energy projects include 1,573 megawatts of new generating capacity in Syrdarya region, a 200-MW wind farm and 100-MW energy storage system in Karakalpakstan, and renewable facilities in Navoi region expected to generate 657 million kilowatt-hours annually.

The ceremony also highlighted major investments in education and healthcare. Among the 91 social facilities are 36 kindergartens, 43 schools, seven higher education institutions and three hospitals.

The new University of New Uzbekistan complex in Tashkent covers 10 hectares and can accommodate 7,000 students. A National Library with 30,000 square meters of space was also commissioned.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the value of the projects should not be measured solely by investment and export figures.

“Every investment you make strengthens the foundation of Uzbekistan’s future. Every job you create contributes to the well-being of families,” he said.

The president officially commissioned the projects by pressing a symbolic button at the end of the ceremony.