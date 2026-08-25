Uzbekistan, Mongolia explore regional connectivity via CKU railway

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan and Mongolia are exploring opportunities to expand trade and transportation ties through the “China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan” railway, which could open up new opportunities for strengthening ties with Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between officials of the Ministry of Investment and Dulguun Damdin-Od, executive director of the International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding trade, economic, transport and logistics cooperation between the two countries. Bilateral trade reached $51.8 million in 2025, while a business forum held in May brought together more than 70 companies from Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Particular attention was given to developing high value-added production, building resilient supply chains, opening new international transport routes, simplifying trade procedures and expanding the digitalization of cross-border processes.

The China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway was highlighted as a potential driver of greater regional connectivity. Once implemented, the project could provide Mongolia with additional intermodal transport options linking its markets with Uzbekistan, other Central Asian countries and the South Caucasus.

“The China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway can create additional opportunities for Mongolia to develop intermodal transport links with Uzbekistan and broader regional markets,” the sides noted during the meeting.

The discussions reflect efforts by the two landlocked countries to diversify trade routes and improve connectivity amid growing interest in regional transport corridors.

The sides also agreed to cooperate in preparing for and organizing the 25th CAREC Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Ulaanbaatar in October.

The conference is expected to provide another platform for Uzbekistan and Mongolia to advance discussions on trade facilitation, regional connectivity and transport cooperation.