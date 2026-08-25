Azerbaijan, Pakistan advance negotiations on military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, held a meeting with a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan headed by the Chief of the Main Department for Foreign Military Cooperation at the Headquarters of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Muhammad Imran Khan Babar.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, Colonel General Karim Valiyev noted that the relations between the two countries are rooted in friendship and brotherhood and expressed satisfaction with the current state of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The Chief of the General Staff noted that regular meetings between the senior leadership of the two countries’ defense institutions have added new momentum and substance to bilateral military relations.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him, Major General Muhammad Imran Khan Babar noted that the regular meetings between the two sides have made a positive contribution to the bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also held a detailed exchange of views on military education, military-technical cooperation, joint exercises, and a number of other issues of common interest.