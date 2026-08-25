Azercell launches competition to support women

Company invites applications for projects aimed at expanding women’s economic and social opportunities

Azercell has opened applications for its 2026 social project competition, “Expanding Opportunities: Women’s Support Program.”

The competition aims to support initiatives that expand women’s economic opportunities, equip them with new knowledge and skills, and encourage their more active participation in the country’s social and economic life.

Priority will be given to projects that develop digital skills, promote inclusion, and use technology to improve women’s quality of life. Key evaluation criteria will also include audience reach, the sustainability of outcomes, and the potential for long-term social impact.

Submitted projects will be evaluated by an independent panel of experts. Selected projects will receive funding of up to AZN 7,000 to support their implementation.

Non-profit and non-governmental organizations can submit their project proposals in Azerbaijani by September 30, 2026, via the application link. Applications must also include a detailed budget breakdown covering the costs of project implementation.

Azercell has been running its social project competition since 2022. To date, the company has supported 10 projects addressing a range of social issues and contributing to positive change in communities across the country.