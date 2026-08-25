Kyrgyzstan reviews campaign for UN Security Council seat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev chaired a meeting to review the country’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting was held on August 24, 2026.

"On August 24, 2026, a meeting of the Thematic Board was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev to review the results of Kyrgyzstan’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028," the statement said.

During the discussion, the foreign minister emphasized that this historic achievement was made possible by the personal support and coordination of President Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as the large-scale mobilization of all government resources and the country’s diplomatic service.

It was also noted that, from 2025 to 2026, more than 1,500 bilateral meetings were held as part of the campaign, along with numerous reciprocal visits. The geographic scope of diplomatic visits by Kyrgyz delegations was significantly expanded, covering regions from Europe to Africa and from Oceania to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations with 15 countries during the campaign, bringing the total number of UN member states with which Kyrgyzstan maintains diplomatic relations to 185.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed in detail the contribution of each Kyrgyz ambassador to the overall campaign and the country’s successful election. At the same time, some criticism was voiced regarding several heads of diplomatic missions who had shown passivity in promoting Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants discussed key areas of future work and measures to strengthen the staffing of relevant departments, given that Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming work on the UN Security Council will require the highest level of responsibility, professionalism and effective practical contribution.