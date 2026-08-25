Kazakhstan strengthens Caspian Sea emergency fleet with new vessel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. A delegation from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, together with Tengiz Zhasagy, has completed the acceptance of a new DAMEN Fast Crew Supplier 2710 vessel.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Built by DAMEN Workboats at its production facility in Kuressaare, Estonia, the vessel is designed for search-and-rescue and emergency response operations, oil spill response, rapid intervention during emergencies, and ensuring navigational safety in Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea.

The vessel's arrival comes as the Caspian Sea continues to experience declining water levels and increasingly shallow conditions in some areas. Changes in navigation conditions increase the risk of vessels running aground and other incidents that could threaten lives and cause environmental damage.

"The new vessel will allow Kazakhstan's rescuers to reach the scene of an incident faster, provide timely assistance to people in distress and respond more effectively to the consequences of accidents," the ministry said.

The DAMEN Fast Crew Supplier 2710 is expected to strengthen the operational capabilities of Kazakhstan's emergency fleet, enabling faster response to maritime incidents and supporting search-and-rescue and environmental protection operations.