Azerbaijan facilitates transit of new Russian shipment to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Another shipment from Russia to Armenia has been delivered via Azerbaijan.

On August 25, 14 railcars of wheat weighing 976 metric tons and 1 railcar of lumber weighing 65 metric tons were dispatched from the Bilajari station in Boyuk-Kesik.

To date, more than 50,000 metric tons of grain, about 9,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,414 metric tons of propane, 133 metric tons of aluminum, 1,114 metric tons of coal, and 67 metric tons of lumber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition, approximately 15,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia to date.