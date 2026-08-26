Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil price eases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta eased by $3.20, or 3.4%, from the previous level to $91.93 per barrel.

The information was provided by oil market participants.

“The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $3.12, or 3.4%, to $88.50 per barrel. The price of URALS crude fell by $3.52, or 5.1%, from the previous level to $64.89 per barrel. The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude decreased by $3.60, or 3.9%, to $89.00 per barrel,” the information said.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Will be updated