Kyrgyzstan reveals sharp increase in education funding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The amount of funding allocated to the education sector in Kyrgyzstan increased from 40 billion soms ($457.4 million) in 2021 to 75 billion soms ($857.63 million) in 2025.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figures at the national pedagogical forum "Education That Changed An Era: A Creative Teacher - A Developed Country."

"The amount of funding allocated to the education sector increased from 40 billion soms ($457.4 million) in 2021 to 75 billion soms ($857.63 million) in 2025," he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted a significant increase in state funding for the education sector.

He stressed that the education system needs to undergo qualitative changes in the new era.

"A new era requires new knowledge. New knowledge requires a creative teacher. A unified educational ecosystem is a requirement of our time," he said.

He noted, the integration of artificial intelligence into the educational process, personalized learning and the transition to the second stage of the 12-year education system are among the key challenges facing the sector today.

According to Trend’s analysis, the increase in education funding from 40 billion soms in 2021 to 75 billion soms in 2025 reflects the Kyrgyz government’s growing focus on strengthening the country’s education system.

The allocation more than doubled over the four-year period, providing additional resources for the development of educational infrastructure, teaching and learning processes, and the implementation of sector reforms.

The sector is also facing structural changes, including the transition to a 12-year education system, the introduction of personalized learning and the growing use of artificial intelligence in education.

These developments are increasing demand for updated curricula, digital infrastructure and teachers with new skills. The development of a unified educational ecosystem could also support greater integration of digital tools and educational services.

Going forward, the effectiveness of higher public spending will depend not only on the volume of funding but also on how efficiently resources are directed toward improving education quality, teacher capacity, digitalization and access to modern learning opportunities.