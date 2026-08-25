President Lukashenko sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Your patriotism and selfless service to Azerbaijan, as well as your attention to and contribution to key areas of the country’s development, evoke feelings of deep respect and admiration.

In Belarus, we highly appreciate your contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, as well as to fostering an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. Our relations have rightly become a true example of friendship.

I am confident that your fruitful activities will continue to facilitate the implementation of joint projects and the further expansion of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in a spirit of open and constructive dialogue.

Dear Mehriban Arifovna, I sincerely wish you good health, prosperity, and success in achieving new accomplishments," the letter reads.