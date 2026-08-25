President Putin sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your responsible state activities. I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family," the letter reads.