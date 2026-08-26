Lufthansa aircraft bound for Delhi lands in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On 25 August, the captain of a Lufthansa aircraft operating flight LH760 from Frankfurt to Delhi requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical malfunction on board, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

"The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:26 Baku time.

All necessary measures were taken by the relevant airport services, and the safety of the passengers and crew members was ensured," the statement said.