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"Sabah" advance to UEFA Champions League league phase

Society Materials 25 August 2026 23:35 (UTC +04:00)
"Sabah" advance to UEFA Champions League league phase
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijani side "Sabah" secured a convincing victory over Israel's "Hapoel" (Be'er Sheva) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round, advancing to the league phase of the tournament.

The match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium ended 5-2 in favor of the Baku-based team.

As a result, "Sabah" won 6-4 on aggregate and reached the league phase of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

The first leg in Bucharest ended in a 2-1 victory for "Hapoel."

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