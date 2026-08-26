Kazakhstan’s sets date for first Kurultai session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The first session of the Kurultai of the first convocation will be held in Kazakhstan on August 28, 2026, the press service of the Kazakh president said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a corresponding decree.

"In accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I hereby decree to convene the first session of the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the first convocation on August 28, 2026, at 11:00 in Astana," the statement said.

Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people took part in the elections, representing 74.08% of registered voters.

The votes were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 6,528,948 votes (71.17%);

National Social Democratic Party - 469,058 votes (5.11%);

Auyl Party - 574,621 votes (6.26%);

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 478,083 votes (5.21%);

Respublica Party - 509,631 votes (5.56%);

People’s Party of Kazakhstan - 285,395 votes (3.11%);

Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan - 97,751 votes (1.07%);

Against all - 230,446 votes (2.51%).

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said that, in line with electoral legislation, parliamentary mandates would be distributed among the five political parties that received at least 5% of the vote.

As a result, all 145 Kurultai seats were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 110 seats;

National Social Democratic Party - 8 seats;

Auyl Party - 10 seats;

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 8 seats;

Respublica Party - 9 seats.