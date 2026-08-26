Baku Stock Exchange to launch new functionality for bond market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is intensifying efforts to automate transactions in the secondary bond market and launch new functionality, Trend’s correspondent reports.

BSE Board Chairman Ruslan Khalilov said this at the “Opening Bell” ceremony held to mark the admission of bonds issued by Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan to trading on the Baku Stock Exchange.

He said the new system is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

“The new functionality will allow individual and institutional investors to conduct secondary-market trading directly and automatically on the Baku Stock Exchange through their brokers. I believe this innovation will give a major boost to the bond market, particularly corporate bonds and the repo market for these instruments,” Khalilov said.

He noted that the Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan bond issue comes as the launch of the new functionality approaches.

“I hope that your securities will benefit the most from these opportunities,” he added.

Khalilov also thanked PASHA Capital and the bank’s team for the bond issuance.

“Once again, I congratulate each of you and wish you success,” the BSE chairman said.