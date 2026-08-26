Uzbekistan Railways advances railway relocation project in Tashkent Region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan is advancing work to relocate an existing railway line and improve transport safety at the intersection of two major roads in the Tashkent region, with crews continuing the installation of reinforced-concrete bridge beams.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Railways.

The project is being carried out under an order issued by the chairman of Uzbekistan Railways on June 23, 2026. It covers the section where the Tashkent–Chirchiq–Chimyon road intersects with the Bektemir–Chirchiq–Gazalkent–Chorbog road.

As part of the project, construction crews are working on a new railway bridge between the Barraj and Khojikent railway stations, in the PK4802+00 to PK4901+00 section. The works include installing six specially designed reinforced-concrete beams, each measuring 23.6 meters, as well as relocating 700 meters of the existing railway track to a new alignment.

The installation of the reinforced-concrete beams began overnight on August 19 and continued overnight into August 26, according to Uzbekistan Railways.

Experienced specialists installed the third of the six planned bridge beams during the latest stage of construction.

“The construction process is continuing, with specialists carrying out the work in accordance with the project schedule,” Uzbekistan Railways said.

The relocation of the railway is intended to improve safety and streamline the intersection of railway and road infrastructure in an area connecting several important settlements in the Tashkent region.

The bridge is a key component of the relocation project, allowing the railway infrastructure to be shifted to a new alignment while maintaining the continuity of rail operations.

The project highlights Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to modernize transport infrastructure and address safety issues at road-rail intersections as traffic volumes and connectivity continue to expand.

Work on the bridge and the relocation of the railway track is currently underway, with further beam installation and track construction expected as the project progresses.