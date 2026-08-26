Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The official exchange rate of the manat against major currencies was announced on August 26.

According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro to manat exchange rate was 1.9825 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0353 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0265 manat.