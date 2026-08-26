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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 26

Economy Materials 26 August 2026 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 26
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The official exchange rate of the manat against major currencies was announced on August 26.

According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro to manat exchange rate was 1.9825 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0353 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0265 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9825
AUD 1,2202
BYN 0,5767
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1226
CZK 0,0824
CNY 0,2529
DKK 0,2652
GEL 0,6497
HKD 0,2168
INR 0,0178
GBP 2,3175
SEK 0,1796
CHF 2,1155
ILS 0,5706
CAD 1,2261
KWD 5,5079
KZT 0,3714
QAR 0,4663
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5501
MDL 0,0985
NOK 0,1822
UZS 0,0144
PKR 0,6124
PLN 0,4608
RON 0,3772
RUB 2,0265
RSD 0,0169
SGD 1,3383
SAR 0,4528
xdr 2,333
TRY 0,0353
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,0381
JPY 1,0689
NZD 1,0122

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