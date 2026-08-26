Uzbekistan's industrial growth outpaces CIS average in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan's industrial production rose 8% year on year in the first half of 2026, placing the country among the faster-growing industrial economies in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

This was reflected in the report published by the Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS.

According to the report, the increase was compared with 1.1% growth across the CIS, highlighting the stronger pace of industrial expansion in Uzbekistan.

''Tajikistan recorded the highest growth among the countries listed at 14.1%, followed by Kyrgyzstan at 12.7% and Armenia at 10.8%. Kazakhstan's industrial production increased 3.5%, while Russia posted 0.4% growth,'' the report says.

Uzbekistan's industrial output also remained on an upward trajectory during the second quarter. In June 2026, industrial production increased 8.6% year on year and rose 1.3% compared with May.

The data point to continued momentum in Uzbekistan's industrial sector despite more moderate industrial growth across much of the CIS.

At the same time, producer prices for industrial products in Uzbekistan fell 0.2% in June from May, suggesting that the acceleration in industrial output was not accompanied by a monthly increase in producer prices. However, producer prices were 6.2% higher than in December 2025 and 7% higher than in June 2025, indicating that cost pressures remained elevated on an annual basis.

Trend's analysis shows that Uzbekistan's industrial performance in the first half of 2026 was significantly stronger than the broader CIS trend. The country's 8% industrial growth was more than seven times the CIS average of 1.1%, pointing to a relatively strong expansion of production capacity and industrial activity.

The June figures are particularly notable because Uzbekistan maintained an annual growth rate above 8% while monthly producer prices remained broadly stable. This combination could provide some support for industrial companies by limiting additional short-term cost pressures, although the 7% annual increase in producer prices indicates that input and production costs remain a factor for businesses.

Uzbekistan's performance also stands out against the region's larger economies. Industrial production increased only 3.5% in Kazakhstan and 0.4% in Russia during the first half of the year, while Belarus recorded a 0.7% decline. This suggests that Uzbekistan's industrial expansion is outpacing several of its major regional peers.

In Trend's assessment, the figures reinforce the role of industry as one of the key drivers of Uzbekistan's economic growth in 2026. Sustaining this momentum will depend on the country's ability to expand production capacity, attract investment, and maintain competitiveness while managing rising producer costs.

Trend's calculations show that Uzbekistan's industrial growth rate was approximately 7.3 times higher than the CIS average in the first half of 2026, with an absolute gap of 6.9 percentage points. The country's 8% expansion also exceeded Kazakhstan's 3.5% growth by 4.5 percentage points and Russia's 0.4% growth by 7.6 percentage points. Compared with the CIS average, Uzbekistan's industrial growth was therefore substantially stronger, reinforcing its position among the region's leading industrial performers. The June figures show that this momentum was sustained, with annual industrial growth accelerating to 8.6%, or 7.5 times the CIS-wide average of 1.1%.

Overall, the CIS data show that Uzbekistan entered the second half of 2026 with industrial growth well above the regional average, strengthening its position among the faster-growing industrial economies in the region.