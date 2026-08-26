Kazakhstan approves Digital Qazaqstan action plan through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Kazakhstan’s Government has approved an Action Plan to implement the National Digital Qazaqstan Strategy for large-scale digitalization and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence through 2029, the Kazakh government reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The Action Plan covers three main areas of digital transformation and AI adoption - improving services for citizens, supporting businesses and the economy, and transforming public administration.

A key priority will be the large-scale introduction of AI across the education system. Under the expanded AI-SANA program, at least 80% of school, college and university graduates are expected to have basic AI skills by 2029. At least 80% of universities and colleges are also expected to integrate AI technologies into educational processes and update their curricula by 2028.

In healthcare, the plan envisages a transition toward an integrated data management system and wider use of digital services without the need for in-person visits. The use of AI in clinical decision-making will also be expanded.

The government also plans to deploy AI-based solutions in urban management, including intelligent monitoring and analysis systems. These technologies are expected to improve emergency response, enhance public safety and help reduce traffic congestion in major cities.

Digitalization of public services and social support will focus on reducing the time and number of actions required from citizens through greater use of AI, proactive services, automated processes and digital signatures. By 2029, the time required to provide public services and social support measures is expected to be reduced by at least 50%.

For businesses and the wider economy, digital transformation will cover key sectors, including energy, industry, construction, transport, logistics and agriculture.

"In the fuel and energy sector, at least 70% of assets will be connected to digital monitoring by 2029, enabling their condition to be tracked in real time and risks to reliability to be identified at an early stage," the government said.

In construction, digital tools will cover the entire lifecycle of facilities, from design to operation. The government plans to place 100% of new technically complex facilities within a unified digital environment by 2029.

Digitalization in transport and logistics will cover the entire cargo journey, from border checkpoints to major transport corridors and multimodal hubs. The government plans to reduce the time required for freight vehicles to pass through priority border checkpoints by expanding the use of digital tools that allow transportation data to be received and processed in advance.

Under the Smart Cargo initiative, priority shipments will be provided with digital passports and end-to-end tracking, enabling cargo to be monitored throughout its journey.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the plan focuses on reducing administrative burdens and providing targeted digital solutions. Businesses will be able to assess their digital maturity and receive individual digitalization roadmaps.

The tax administration system is also expected to shift toward a more automated and intelligent model, reducing the need for additional action by taxpayers and helping decrease the size of the shadow economy.

The financial sector will undergo further digital transformation as well. By 2028, at least 80% of second-tier banks are expected to be connected to a secure digital information exchange system.

In the quasi-public sector, digital and AI initiatives are expected to generate measurable economic benefits. For portfolio companies of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, the contribution of digital and AI initiatives to annual EBITDA growth is targeted at 5%. At Baiterek National Management Holding, AI monitoring is expected to cover 100% of investment projects by 2029.

The Action Plan also aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s IT industry and expand its presence in international markets. Exports of IT services and digital solutions are expected to increase by at least 50% by 2029.

A separate priority is the development of the Data Center Valley project, which is designed to attract global technology and cloud partners, expand computing capacity and create infrastructure for large-scale AI adoption.

The government also plans to strengthen cybersecurity, improve the protection of state information systems and promote digital safety among the population. Digital government facilities will be connected to a Personal Data Access Control service, allowing citizens to exercise greater control over the use of their personal informa