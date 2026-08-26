Uzbekneftegaz, China Eximbank deepen cooperation on energy financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of China Eximbank discussed financing opportunities for prospective energy projects as the sides seek to deepen financial and strategic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz.

The meeting focused on financing promising projects, expanding strategic partnership and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in Uzbekistan’s energy sector, Uzbekneftegaz said.

China Eximbank is among the company’s key institutional partners in expanding ties with international financial institutions and export credit agencies, according to the statement.

During the talks, the sides reviewed potential financing mechanisms for prospective projects and discussed priority areas for financial cooperation. They also considered adapting commercial terms to current market conditions.

Uzbekneftegaz expressed its readiness to continue cooperation with China Eximbank on mutually acceptable terms.

“Uzbekneftegaz is ready to continue cooperation with China Eximbank on mutually acceptable terms,” the company said.

The parties also exchanged views on improving financing mechanisms, expanding investment cooperation and supporting practical projects in the energy sector.

The discussions underscore the role of export-credit financing in supporting Uzbekistan’s energy development as the country seeks to attract additional investment and strengthen cooperation with international financial institutions.

For Uzbekneftegaz, deeper cooperation with China Eximbank could provide additional financing opportunities for projects while helping diversify the company’s sources of external funding.

The latest talks are part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to expand economic and financial ties with China and mobilize financing for strategic sectors, including energy and infrastructure.