Uzbekneftegaz, China's XIBU step up deep-well drilling in Ustyurt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and China’s XIBU are working to accelerate deep-well drilling projects in the Ustyurt region, with the companies reviewing the deployment of drilling rigs and deadlines for completing several wells.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz, following a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdugani Sanginov and a delegation from XIBU led by the company’s General Director Ai Xin to discuss expanding cooperation, particularly joint projects involving the drilling of deep wells in the Ustyurt region.

The sides said cooperation between the two companies has entered a new stage following earlier negotiations in Urumqi, China, where priority areas for collaboration were identified.

Under an existing contract, XIBU is expected to mobilize nine drilling rigs for the project and complete construction of deep wells within the agreed deadlines. Six of the nine rigs have already been delivered to drilling sites, while drilling has begun at three wells. Installation work is underway at another three sites, with the remaining three rigs still being mobilized.

“The mobilization, installation and drilling processes need to be accelerated to ensure that the projects are completed within the agreed contractual deadlines,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

The company noted that some drilling operations have fallen behind the schedules stipulated in the contract.

The sides agreed to prioritize the completion of three wells by November 15, 2026, followed by two additional wells in December.

Uzbekneftegaz also emphasized that XIBU is participating in the projects solely as a drilling-services contractor. All wells being drilled in the Ustyurt region remain on Uzbekneftegaz’s balance sheet, while ownership rights and the principal authority related to their development and operation belong to Uzbekneftegaz.

The meeting also covered the analysis of geological data and the development of proposals for the exploration of multilayer fields. The companies discussed using directional and horizontal drilling technologies to improve project efficiency.

Sanginov said XIBU’s modern technologies and technical solutions could help improve drilling efficiency and increase well production rates.

The companies also agreed to strengthen knowledge sharing among specialists, jointly analyze technical challenges and introduce advanced drilling technologies.

Uzbekneftegaz said it is ready to provide the practical support necessary for the successful implementation of the joint projects.