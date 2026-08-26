Uzbekistan, Pakistan seek to boost IT services and startup ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan and Pakistan are looking to expand cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, IT services exports, startups and investment as the two countries explore opportunities to deepen ties in the digital economy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Tecnologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

The talks focused on Pakistan’s digital economy and its large pool of IT specialists, freelancers and technology companies. The sides discussed ways to make greater use of this human capital and strengthen links between technology businesses in the two countries.

The sides also considered cooperation in artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as projects based on renewable energy, including initiatives related to digital infrastructure.

A key focus was on expanding opportunities for freelancers. The sides discussed moving beyond a model in which freelancers primarily provide services toward encouraging them to develop their own digital products and establish technology startups.

In this regard, Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed closer cooperation between their startup ecosystems, including connections between venture capital funds and technology entrepreneurs and the development of joint digital products.

Agriculture, healthcare and education were identified as promising areas for developing technology solutions that could potentially be marketed internationally.

The sides also discussed attracting Pakistani IT companies to Uzbekistan and positioning the country as a gateway to Central Asian and Commonwealth of Independent States markets.

Uzbekistan presented its “Zero Risk” program, which is designed to help attract IT companies, particularly to regions outside Tashkent. The initiative can provide companies with office space for a certain period, equipment, workforce training, support for obtaining certain international IT certifications and tax incentives.

The meeting also addressed expanding IT services exports between the two countries. The sides discussed opportunities for Pakistani specialists to participate in projects in Uzbekistan, exchange expertise with local professionals and jointly enter third-country markets.

“Particular attention was paid to creating conditions for Pakistani IT specialists to participate in projects in Uzbekistan, exchange experience with local professionals and for companies from both countries to enter third markets together,” the ministry said.

Following the meeting, the Pakistani delegation received a presentation on Uzbekistan’s IT Park and its role in supporting the country’s technology industry, foreign and domestic IT companies, IT exports and the startup ecosystem.

The delegation also visited UZINFOCOM, where it was briefed on major digital projects, the digitization of public services, information systems and digital platforms developed and implemented in Uzbekistan.