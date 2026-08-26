bp completes planned maintenance of Central Azeri platform ahead of schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. bp has completed planned maintenance of the Central Azeri platform ahead of schedule, the company said.

bp, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project, said it had fully completed the planned turnaround (TAR) program at the Central Azeri platform. The work, which began on Aug. 19 and was scheduled to last 11 days, was completed ahead of schedule.

The company said all planned work was carried out safely and that production is gradually returning to levels seen before the program.

“The program included various projects, including critical integrity and maintenance work, flare system upgrades, reliability improvement activities, as well as the rectification of identified faults.

The maintenance program also included work related to the implementation of the Central Azeri Gas Capacity Expansion (CAGE) project, which is aimed at increasing the platform’s gas injection capacity to maximize production from existing wells.

Such planned activities are an essential part of ensuring the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance of facilities and are regularly carried out at all bp-operated facilities in the region,” the company said.