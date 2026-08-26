Azerbaijan’s banking sector assets reach $35.87 billion as of Aug. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to 60.98 billion manats ($35.87 billion) as of Aug. 1, according to calculations by Trend based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The figure was 5.28 billion manats ($3.11 billion), or 9.5%, higher than on Aug. 1, 2025.

During the reporting period, banks’ total liabilities amounted to 53.33 billion manats ($31.37 billion), while their balance-sheet capital stood at 7.65 billion manats ($4.50 billion). In July, total assets, liabilities and balance-sheet capital each increased by 0.1%.

Against the backdrop of growth in the banking sector, the CBA has also reported on reforms aimed at strengthening the resilience of the financial system.

CBA Director General Shahin Mahmudzade commented on the reforms during the 20th Global Forum on Islamic Finance, held in Baku as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

“Over the past three years, we have modernized the regulatory framework in the banking sector not only in traditional areas, such as the transition to the latest accounting standards, but also in new areas, including market conduct, ESG and others. A number of amendments have also been made to legislation governing the capital market. Draft laws on rating agencies, derivatives, venture capital, crowdfunding and other areas have been prepared and submitted to the government,” Mahmudzade said.