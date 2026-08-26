Uzbekistan’s investment inflow tops $160B as economy expands

Photo: the official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan has attracted more than $160 billion in foreign investment over the past decade, while the country’s economy has grown more than 2.5-fold, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, highlighting the scale of economic and social transformation carried out in recent years.

This was reflected on the official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following the ceremony on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of our country's Independence attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Speaking about the results of the past 10 years, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan’s economy has been growing steadily and at a rapid pace as the government works alongside the population to implement reforms.

“More than $160 billion in foreign investment has entered our country over the past period. Our economy has increased by more than 2.5 times,” Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product is expected to exceed $180 billion this year, he added.

The president also highlighted employment gains, saying 5.7 million permanent jobs have been created in the industrial, services and agricultural sectors.

Public-private investment has also expanded social infrastructure, with modern schools providing 1.2 million places, kindergartens with 342,000 places and hospitals with 62,000 places commissioned during the period.

The country has also invested heavily in transportation and utilities. Some 83,000 kilometers of public roads have been built or rehabilitated to improve connectivity, while centralized drinking water has been provided for the first time to households serving 8 million people.

Water supplies have also been improved for an additional 11.5 million people, according to the president.

Housing construction has been another major focus. Over the past decade, 650,000 families have moved into new modern homes, benefiting at least 2.5 million people.

“Having a home means having a homeland,” Mirziyoyev said, citing a traditional Uzbek saying.

The figures underscore the breadth of Uzbekistan’s economic and social development over the past decade, with investment, industrial growth, infrastructure expansion and improved access to basic services forming key pillars of the country’s reform program.