  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

Politics Materials 26 August 2026 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan.

''Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my deepest respect and sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I wish you robust health, prosperity, inexhaustible energy, happiness, and continued success in your multifaceted activities.

I express my sincere gratitude to you for your support in strengthening cooperation between the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that bilateral interaction will continue to develop successfully, creating opportunities for the implementation of new joint initiatives and projects,'' the letter reads.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more