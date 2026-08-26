Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan.

''Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my deepest respect and sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I wish you robust health, prosperity, inexhaustible energy, happiness, and continued success in your multifaceted activities.

I express my sincere gratitude to you for your support in strengthening cooperation between the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that bilateral interaction will continue to develop successfully, creating opportunities for the implementation of new joint initiatives and projects,'' the letter reads.