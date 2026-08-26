Tajikistan holds international conference marking 35 years of independence

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Tajikistan held an international conference on the country's experience in peacebuilding, foreign policy, and sustainable development over 35 years of independence.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

According to the Ministry, the conference, titled "Tajikistan and 35 Years of Independence: Experience of Peacebuilding, Multivector Policy, and Sustainable Development," was held on August 25.

"On August 25, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan hosted the International Conference "Tajikistan and 35 Years of Independence: Experience of Peacebuilding, Multivector Policy, and Sustainable Development" in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's State Independence. High-ranking representatives of the Government and Parliament of the Republic, heads of ministries and government agencies, the diplomatic corps, as well as political figures, veterans of the diplomatic service, and the country's missions abroad participated in the conference (in a virtual format)," the Ministry said.

The event brought together senior representatives of the Tajik government and parliament, heads of ministries and state agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, political figures, veterans of the diplomatic service and representatives of Tajikistan abroad, including those participating virtually.

The opening session featured remarks by First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Khokim Kholikzoda, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Presidential Assistant for Foreign Relations, as well as heads of several ministries and government agencies.

The thematic sessions focused on cooperation between government bodies, the academic community and the diplomatic corps in implementing the country's foreign policy, as well as the role of women in advancing the country's domestic and foreign policy.

Participants reviewed Tajikistan's achievements over 35 years of independence and discussed prospects for the country's further development.

Concluding the conference, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin declared that the conclusions and proposals put forward during the event would contribute to further measures aimed at ensuring sustainable development and advancing Tajikistan's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, more than 200 people took part in the conference, while its proceedings were covered by 50 domestic and international media outlets.