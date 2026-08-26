Tokayev reveals number of schools built across Kazakhstan in five years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Kazakhstan has built 1,120 schools with more than 1 million student places over the past five years.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the plenary session of the Republican August Conference

According to Tokayev, education remains one of the state’s key priorities, and he emphasized the role of teachers in shaping society and developing human capital. Over the past seven years, funding for this sector has tripled, reaching 6.4 trillion tenge ($14 billion).

He added that the material and technical facilities of more than 5,000 rural schools have been upgraded, while over 7,000 modern specialized classrooms have been equipped.

Tokayev also highlighted the implementation of the "Keleshек Mektepteri" (Future Schools) project, launched two years ago on his instructions.

"Within the framework of this project, 217 schools for 460,000 students have been built. It would not be an exaggeration to say that a new standard of modern schools has emerged," he said.

The president emphasized that school construction will continue across Kazakhstan, particularly in areas where there is still a shortage of places.

"This is an important task of national significance. Starting next year, we need to begin this work without delay. Next year, we must ensure a high pace of construction," Tokayev said.

Furthermore, the president stressed the importance of strengthening the status of teachers and providing comprehensive support to education workers.

A special law, "On the Status of a Teacher," has been adopted, while amendments introduced this year provide additional legal and social guarantees for education workers. October 5 has also been officially designated as Teachers' Day in Kazakhstan. The state honors list includes the title "Merited Teacher of Kazakhstan," with recipients receiving a significant monetary award. Around 100 teachers have received the title so far.

Tokayev noted that three teachers have been awarded Kazakhstan's highest state honor, the "Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan," over the past three years. According to the TALIS 2024 study, Kazakhstan ranks second in terms of strengthening the professional status of teachers.

The country also ranks among the world's top five in terms of teachers' satisfaction with their salaries. Some 95% of education workers said they were satisfied with their profession, while 80% said they would choose teaching again if given the opportunity.