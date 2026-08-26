Turkmenistan, China's Xinjiang discuss agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Turkmenistan and China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture, including the introduction of modern technologies and implementation of joint projects.

According to the Turkmen government, the meeting was held at the Arçabil hotel in the capital as part of a visit to Turkmenistan by a delegation from the XUAR led by Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"A Turkmen-Chinese meeting dedicated to deepening partnership in agriculture was held in the conference hall of the Arçabil hotel in the capital. The event took place as part of the visit to Turkmenistan by a representative delegation from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People's Republic of China, led by Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People's Government of the XUAR," the statement said.

The talks brought together heads of relevant government agencies and enterprises in Turkmenistan's agro-industrial sector, representatives of agricultural authorities in the XUAR, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, as well as executives of Chinese companies specializing in agricultural machinery, seed production and agricultural technologies.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in agricultural innovation and digitalization, cotton production and processing, seed production, as well as environmental protection and water-saving solutions.

Chinese companies expressed interest in implementing joint investment and technology projects in Turkmenistan, as well as supplying modern agricultural machinery and equipment.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached and continue exchanges of specialists and agricultural experts.

On the same day, the Chinese delegation met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atahallyev. The sides reviewed the results of the sectoral consultations and confirmed their intention to raise interregional cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and technical services to a new level.