More than 140 investors showed interest in Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan bonds – PASHA Capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The successful placement of bonds issued by Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan is an important event for the bank, the country’s capital market, its participants and investment companies, Trend’s correspondent reports.

PASHA Capital Chief Executive Officer Isi Mustafayev said this at the “Opening Bell” ceremony marking the admission of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan bonds to trading on the Baku Stock Exchange.

According to him, projects of this kind not only create new financial instruments in the market but also make them available to a broader range of investors.

“This is Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan’s first experience in the capital markets. I congratulate the Ziraat Bank team on this occasion. I hope that, alongside traditional financing channels, the bank will also choose capital markets as one of its key sources of financing,” Mustafayev said.

He noted that PASHA Capital’s main goal is to create more financial instruments in the market and increase investors’ interest in and confidence in the capital market.

“More than 140 investors have already participated in the placement of these bonds. One of the main reasons is that, in addition to traditional channels, the bond placement was also carried out through an electronic platform. Conducting the process through an electronic platform enabled a broader range of investors and members of the public to participate,” the CEO said.

Mustafayev said the same approach had previously been used in the placement of PASHA Bank shares and bonds.

“This approach provided access to a broader audience and ensured more active participation by investors. In our upcoming projects, we also aim to ensure more active participation by the public in these processes,” he added.

The PASHA Capital CEO thanked the teams of Ziraat Bank, PASHA Capital and the Baku Stock Exchange, as well as everyone involved in the process.

“Although this process is a beginning for Ziraat Bank, I hope it will continue and that the bank will issue new bonds in the future,” Mustafayev said.