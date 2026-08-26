Baku Stock Exchange nearing completion of integration with Tabadul platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is continuing technical integration and testing for the Tabadul platform to expand access to regional markets.

BSE Board Chairman Ruslan Khalilov told Trend’s correspondent this in response to a question.

He said the project involves testing a mechanism that would allow local Azerbaijani brokerage companies to connect directly to the stock markets of partner countries through Tabadul.

According to the BSE representative, the project’s basic testing is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.

“The first official trading operation (‘Go Live’) is targeted for early next year. At the same time, the relevant adjustments to the legislative framework are planned to enable the project to operate at full capacity and facilitate remote brokerage mechanisms,” he said.