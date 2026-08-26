Third day of Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum underway in Tashkent (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. The third and final day of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum is underway in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Tashkent.

The Center for Islamic Civilization is serving as the main venue for the final day’s sessions.

The main focus of the final day is the development of Islamic finance, the integration of ethical financial instruments and their role in strengthening the economic resilience of the regions along the historic Silk Road.

The sessions are attended by international experts, representatives of relevant ministries and government agencies, senior officials from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, as well as delegates from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Participants are discussing the development of a regulatory framework for Islamic financial products, the growth of the sukuk industry, the digitalization of ethical investment and its integration with modern fintech platforms.

Particular attention is being paid to expanding access to financing for small and medium-sized businesses through partnership-based financial mechanisms, as well as creating new cross-border investment corridors based on transparency and risk-sharing principles.

Will be updated