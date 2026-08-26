Kazakhstan continues large-scale modernization of government system, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Kazakhstan is continuing large-scale modernization of its government system and public institutions.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the plenary session of the Republican August Conference

"Just a few days ago, the first elections to the Kurultai were held, and their results were announced yesterday. This important political event was organized at an unprecedentedly high level," the press service says, citing Tokayev.

Tokayev praised the Central Election Commission's work, noting that advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence technologies, are being introduced into the electoral process to improve efficiency.

"The elections attracted considerable interest from foreign observers. The international community recognized the election results, confirming their full compliance with national legislation and all relevant requirements," the president said.

Furthermore, Tokayev announced that he had signed an order convening the first session of the Kurultai of the first convocation for August 28, in accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution. Political parties that secured seats in the Kurultai are expected to finalize their lists of deputies before the session.

According to Tokayev, the lists submitted by the parties include experienced professionals from various fields as well as citizens at the beginning of their political careers, including young people and members of the Presidential Youth Talent Reserve.

"Representatives of the new generation have undoubtedly brought new momentum to the electoral campaign. Equal opportunities were provided to everyone who seeks to serve the people honestly, is not afraid of responsibility, and thinks innovatively. Essentially, this is a natural and evolutionary process," he said.

The president also highlighted the activity, ideological preparedness and professionalism of political parties during the election campaign.

"During the election campaign, many constructive proposals were put forward that could have a direct impact on the country's future," Tokayev said.

He added that voters had also actively participated in the political process by openly expressing their views on various issues during nationwide televised debates and public discussions in the information space.

"Thus, the values of mutual respect, responsibility and pluralism of opinions are becoming increasingly rooted in society, while a new political culture is taking shape," the president said.