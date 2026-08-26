Kyrgyzstan, U.S. discuss expanding trade, economic, and investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Kyrgyzstan and the United States discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with a focus on joint projects in key sectors.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA, following the meeting between Ambassador to the United States Edil Baisalov and Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service for the International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce, David L. Fogel.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was paid to opportunities for implementing joint projects in mining, banking and information technology.

Edil Baisalov briefed the US official on economic reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan and measures aimed at improving the country's investment climate. He emphasized the importance of diversifying the Kyrgyz economy, introducing modern technologies and attracting US investment and expertise.

The sides noted significant untapped potential for strengthening direct ties between the business communities of the two countries and expressed interest in further expanding the presence of US companies in the Kyrgyz market.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined further practical steps to promote mutually beneficial projects and continue substantive dialogue between the Kyrgyz side and the US Department of Commerce.