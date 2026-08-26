Citynet subscribers to earn cashback with every payment

The country’s leading internet provider, citynet, is introducing a new “Loyalty Program” to offer additional benefits to its customers. Subscribers using the citynet mobile app will now earn cashback when paying their service fees.

Under the “Loyalty Program,” subscribers will receive different cashback rates depending on the payment period. Users who pay their monthly subscription fee on time will receive cashback equal to 5% of the payment amount, while subscribers who pay for a minimum of six months of service in advance will receive cashback equal to 10% of the total amount paid.

The cashback amount and its transaction history are displayed in the Wallet section of the citynet mobile app. The funds accumulated in the Wallet can, at the user’s choice, be used to pay the next citynet subscription fee or transferred to their Pulz account.

To take advantage of the offer, users simply need to download the citynet mobile app. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

The “Loyalty Program” provides citynet subscribers with additional benefits when using and paying for services. Managing the entire process through the mobile app makes earning and using cashback more convenient and accessible for subscribers.

In addition to high-speed internet services, citynet offers exclusive TV solutions. Ctv also gives users access to selected TV channels such as Digiturk, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox, alongside popular streaming and entertainment platforms including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify.

About citynet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, citynet, offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line, and digital TV services. Citynet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. Citynet is part of Azerconnect Group, which operates under NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies engaged in various sectors and countries.

