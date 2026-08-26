Kazakhstan's Turkestan region to launch phosphate processing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. A plant for deep processing of phosphate ore is being constructed in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region, with investment totaling 150 billion tenge ($327.2 million), the regional akimat said.

The project is being implemented by Sozak Phosphate LLP in the Sozak district and envisages the creation of a full-cycle production complex covering the extraction, beneficiation and deep processing of phosphate ore.

Once operational, the plant is expected to process 2 million tons of phosphate ore annually and produce 1.6 million tons of sulfuric acid, 600,000 tons of phosphoric acid, 600,000 tons of diammonium phosphate (DAP), 600,000 tons of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and 350,000 tons of synthetic ammonia. The products are expected to be supplied to the domestic market and exported to China, India and neighboring countries.

Turkestan Region Akim Nuralhan Kusherov discussed the project's progress and further plans with Sinopec leadership.

"The phosphate ore processing plant being implemented in the Sozak district is one of the strategically important major projects not only for the region, but also for the industrial and economic development of the entire country. The project is expected to create around 1,000 jobs," Kusherov said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring high construction quality, compliance with deadlines, industrial safety and environmental requirements.

The project has been included in Kazakhstan's Industrialization Map. According to the State Fund commission's findings, the phosphate ore reserves at the deposit amount to about 1 billion tons, with phosphorus content ranging from approximately 20% to 30%.

An EPC contract for the technological part of the project has been signed with China's Sinopec Nanjing Engineering Co., Ltd. Specialists are currently conducting additional studies of the production site and deposit, including core drilling and ore sampling, while refining raw material characteristics and verifying technological solutions.

The feasibility study is scheduled for completion in October 2026. The project will then proceed to design, construction of engineering infrastructure, railway and water and power supply facilities, equipment procurement and plant construction.

The full-scale implementation of the project is expected to create a new high-value-added chemical production chain in the region. Local deep processing of phosphate ore will enable the production of mineral fertilizers and chemical products, reduce import dependence and increase Kazakhstan's export potential.

The project is expected to generate about 43.3 billion tenge ($94.3 million) in tax revenues for the state budget over 10 years. The plant is scheduled to be launched in 2028.

Currency conversion: $1 = 458.48 tenge as of August 26, 2026.