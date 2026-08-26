BSE forecasts further acceleration in Azerbaijan's IPO market (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Initial public offerings (IPOs) are expected to gain further momentum in Azerbaijan in the coming years, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Ruslan Khalilov, told Trend.

He shared his expectations and assessments regarding the prospects for IPOs in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the telecommunications sector could be a potential candidate for IPOs, R. Khalilov stated:

“In the telecommunications sector, financial reporting and corporate governance indicators are at a level comparable to those of the banking and financial sectors. Therefore, telecommunications companies may already be fully prepared for an IPO, or it may take only a very short time to complete their preparations.”

The CEO of the BSE also spoke about current market activity:

“To be frank, it is impossible to say in advance exactly which companies will go public. However, there are companies that are already expressing certain intentions, showing serious interest during negotiations, receiving the necessary information from us, and conducting preparatory work in collaboration with brokerage firms. In fact, not a single company has yet begun the process of drafting a prospectus. Despite this, I view the overall situation positively and hope that in the coming years we will witness a further acceleration of IPO activity in our country.”