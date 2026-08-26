Uzbekistan, China discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

Photo: telegram channel of the Head of the Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan and China discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in transport, trade, education and culture.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account, following a meeting between Uzbek officials and Zhao Leji, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

According to information, the talks focused primarily on the sustainable development of relations between Uzbekistan and China, which have strengthened in recent years against the backdrop of closer dialogue between the leaders of the two nations.

The sides also highlighted the growing role of interparliamentary cooperation in advancing bilateral ties.

Uzbekistan welcomed China’s continued support and its readiness to work jointly on concrete projects across several sectors, including transportation, trade, education and culture.

“We value China’s support and readiness to work together on concrete projects in transport, trade, education and culture,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of turning the countries’ broad range of plans and agreements into practical results through consistent implementation.

The Uzbek side thanked Zhao for what it described as an open and substantive discussion, underscoring the importance of continued high-level political and parliamentary dialogue in supporting the countries’ growing partnership.