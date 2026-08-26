First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Bilgah Art School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The Bilgah Art School was inaugurated in Baku on August 26.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter, Arzu Aliyeva, attended the opening ceremony.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli briefed the First Lady on the developments at the art school.

The Bilgah Art School was established as a result of the reorganization of the Bilgah Settlement House of Culture, Children's Music School No. 27, and Library Branch No. 10 of the Sabunchu District Centralized Library System.

The administrative building of the Bilgah Settlement House of Culture, constructed in 1987, had deteriorated over the years and become unfit for use. Therefore, a new 220-seat school building was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Equipped with the necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids, the school features rooms for music, music theory, choir, photography, painting, sculpture, and design, as well as a choreography hall, assembly hall, cloakroom, library, and canteen.

Landscaping and greening work was also carried out in the school courtyard.