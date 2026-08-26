First VP Mehriban Aliyeva and daughters, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, attend opening of nursery-kindergarten No. 352 in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, together with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, attended the opening of nursery-kindergarten No. 352 in Baku's Nasimi district.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov provided information about the work carried out at the nursery-kindergarten.

The facility, designed to accommodate 116 children, has operated as the Republican Specialized Nursery-Kindergarten for hearing-impaired children since 1972. It now operates as nursery-kindergarten No. 352.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the building underwent major renovations, and a new block was constructed.

While a special group for hearing-impaired children has been retained at the nursery-kindergarten, all necessary conditions have been created for children to receive preschool education and care. An additional two-story block with a capacity of 36 children has been constructed for hearing-impaired children.

The nursery-kindergarten features an audiologist's office, playrooms and bedrooms, sports, event, music and dance halls, a medical room, dressing rooms, and teachers' rooms. The audiologist's office, classrooms, and playrooms have been equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment.