President of Uzbekistan sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

On this remarkable day, I would like to express my deep respect and sincere admiration for your multifaceted state and public activities aimed at ensuring the welfare of the Azerbaijani people, advancing education, science, culture, and art, as well as preserving and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

In Uzbekistan, you are held in special regard and esteem, and your constant and attentive efforts to deepen Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations are highly appreciated.

The sincere and warm relations between our families are a source of particular joy. I am confident that this atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect is a vivid expression of the true ties of brotherhood that unite Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan today.

I am convinced that your personal involvement will continue to contribute significantly to strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties between our countries, bringing our peoples closer together, and preserving our rich shared heritage for future generations.

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy, happiness, and prosperity, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and sustainable progress'' the letter reads.